Teen shot to death in Tulare County. Two arrested in connection to his death

TULARE COUNTY, California (KGPE) – Two people were arrested in connection to the shooting death of a teen Friday.

Just before 10:30 p.m., deputies were called to the area of Howard Road and Washington Avenue in Earlimart for a shooting victim. There they found 16-year-old Ignacio Lemus shot to death.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation, which lead them to naming Jesus Fernandez, 18, of Earlimart and Vanessa Macias, 19, of Alpaugh as suspects.

On Saturday, both were arrested after a traffic stop and booked into jail on suspicion of murder.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or send anonymous information via text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call 559-725-4194.

