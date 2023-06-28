TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager and a 30-year-old man are both in the hospital following a shooting and a stabbing in Pixley on Tuesday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were first alerted to the incident following a report of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of E. Terra Bella Avenue in Pixley. They arrived to find a 19-year-old shot in the torso. That victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Approximately 30 minutes later, deputies say they were alerted to a stabbing on the 100 block of N. Main Street, also in Pixley. They arrived to find a 30-year-old man who was stabbed in the torso. That victim was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the two calls is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.