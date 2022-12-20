CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 17-year-old teen was shot and killed in Corcoran on Sunday afternoon, Corcoran Police say.

According to officers, at about 4:50 p.m. the Corcoran Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Fern Drive for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival at the scene officers say, police officers located a male subject suffering from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he later died from his injuries.

The Corcoran Police Department says that this case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Corcoran Detectives at (559) 992-5151.