MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 17-year-old boy was shot in the face Thursday night, according to the Merced Police Department.

Police say around 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Orion Court for several reports of gunshots fired in the area.

Officers say when they arrived they found the teen with gunshot wounds to his face and back. Investigators discovered evidence of a shooting and recovered a firearm and shell casings in the area.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. Police say his injuries are described as serious.

If you have any information on this incident we encourage you to contact the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6912.