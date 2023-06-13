FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old teen was shot in the head in Hanford Monday night, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Officers say they responded to a shots fired call around 11:00 p.m. in the area of Hoover Way and Brookhollow Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found a 15-year-old male in the backyard of a residence, with a gunshot wound to his head. The victim was transported to the hospital where officials say he is listed in critical condition.

According to investigators, there had been a previous fight at a party before the shooting.

Officials say there is no suspect information available at this time and the investigation is ongoing.