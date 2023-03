HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen was shot Wednesday morning, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Police say around 11:30 a.m. they responded to a call for a shooting near Tempe Drive and 11th Avenue.

Investigators say a 17-year-old male was shot in the leg by a passing car.

Authorities say the teen was taken to a local hospital.

The Hanford Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call them at (559) 585-2540.