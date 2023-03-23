FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen was shot in Fresno Thursday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 4:45 p.m. they responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Diana Street just north of Illinois Avenue.

When officers arrived they saw evidence of a shooting and a teen shot in the upper body was found at the scene. The teen was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Upon investigation, detectives learned a group of individuals was walking on the sidewalk before the suspect(s) opened fire.

The scene is still under investigation.