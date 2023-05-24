CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager was robbed by a man in a surgical mask and knife on his way home after school, according to the Corcoran Police Department.

Officers say on Thursday, May 18, right after school around 3:30 p.m., they were contacted by a teenager who reported being robbed of his wallet.

The teenager told officers he was walking home from Corcoran High School, in the 1800 block of Dairy Avenue, when he was approached by a male subject wearing a surgical mask, officials say.

Police say the victim told them that the masked suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s wallet. The victim says he provided the suspect with his wallet, which contained cash and his school ID card. The suspect then fled on foot with the wallet.

Officers say they conducted an investigation and determined the suspect had conspired with two other subjects to commit this robbery.

The suspects were identified as three 15-year-old boys, two of which were arrested on Monday under suspicion of robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to authorities. They were booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center.

Officers say the third suspect is currently outstanding and Corcoran Police Officers are actively trying to locate him.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Corcoran School Resource Officer at (559) 992-5151.