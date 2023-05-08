MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 17-year-old was arrested while in possession of a firearm after a pursuit in Merced, officials with the Merced Police Department say.

On Saturday at approximately 1:53 p.m., officials from the Merced Police Department gang unit say they recognized a known gang member on probation near Merced Avenue and Shirly St.

According to authorities, when officers attempted to contact him, the 17-year-old boy took off on a motorized bike north on Shirly Street. Officers continued after him until they were able to catch him at Louise Avenue and Jean Street after he crashed his bike.

Officials say when he got up, he grabbed a loaded 40-caliber handgun that fell from his waist, and he threw it.

Police officers say they were able to arrest the juvenile and recover the firearm.

The teen was booked into the juvenile hall on suspicion of various firearm-related charges as well as resisting and obstructing a peace officer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Justin Saldivar at (209) 385-6912.