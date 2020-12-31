Teen killed in northwest Fresno shooting identified

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The victim killed following a shooting in northwest Fresno Tuesday afternoon was identified by Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

The victim was 17-year-old Jaylin Johnson of Fresno.

According to Fresno Police, the shooting took place at the West Shaw Estates apartment complex.

Officers say they received multiple 911 calls about the incident in the area of Fairmont and Marks avenues. They arrived to find the teenager dead.

No suspect or arrest information was announced.