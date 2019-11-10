Teen killed in Chowchilla DUI crash. Several others were injured

CHOWCHILLA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen died in a Chowchilla crash Friday night, according to police, and a DUI driver is allegedly responsible.

At around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a car crash at 5th Street and Ventura Avenue. There, they saw a truck and sedan that collided.

An investigation showed the driver of the truck, Marcos Torres, 24, of Chowchilla, was allegedly drunk driving when he hit the sedan.

Multiple passengers of the sedan had moderate to severe injuries, and one of them, a female teen, died from her injuries.

She is Jaycee Willet, 15. A vigil was held for her Saturday night, just a street over from where the crash took place.

Torres was booked into Madera County Department of Corrections on charges of felony driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

If anyone has any further information, contact the Chowchilla Police Department at 559-665-8600.

