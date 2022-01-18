Teen killed, another injured during shooting in Orange Cove

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting left one teenager dead and another hospitalized in Orange Cove on Monday night, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10:00 p.m., Orange Cove police officers were called out to the area of 11th and C streets for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old dead from a gunshot wound.

“They immediately identified that it was a homicide,” explained Fresno County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Pursell.

Officers also found a 14-year-old who had been shot at least one time. The teen was rushed to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Photo of the scene.

The suspect left the scene following the shooting and has not yet been identified.

Detectives are currently looking for witnesses or surveillance footage to help get a description of the shooter.

“Our homicide unit went out last night, and have been out all night and are continuing working on that throughout the day,” said Pursell.

The sheriff’s office has taken over the investigation and is asking for the community’s help finding the person responsible for this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.