Teen in stolen minivan arrested following high-speed chase through Hanford, Kings County

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A teenager driving a stolen minivan was arrested after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase across Hanford and Kings County early Wednesday morning, according to Hanford Police.

An officer tried to stop a 2011 Toyota Sienna around 2:30 a.m., said Commander David Dodd. A chase began after the vehicle ran through a stop sign and almost struck the patrol car.

A Kings County Sheriff’s deputy joined the pursuit as it crossed out of Hanford city limits in the area of Grangeville Boulevard and 8 1/2 Avenue. The Sienna then changed directions and headed west on Highway 198 around 10th Avenue as speeds reached well over 100 mph.

The driver of the Sienna drove back into Hanford and continued to ignore red lights and stop signs, Dodd said. The chase ended about 15 minutes later when the minivan crashed into two parked vehicles in the area of 1500 N. White St.

The suspect driver, identified as a 15 year old juvenile, was taken into custody.

Police reported that there were two juvenile male passengers inside the vehicle and were released to their parents.

The Sienna was found to have been stolen, Dodd said. The driver was booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center on charges of felony pursuit and driving a stolen vehicle.