Teen hospitalized after shooting in southwest Fresno, authorities searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in southwest Fresno on Easter Sunday.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Pottle Street and Merced Avenue. Authorities say a vehicle pulled up to the victim’s car at a stop sign and fired 10 rounds and then sped off. The suspect was in a black Chevy Malibu.

The victim received injuries to his upper body and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Authorities say the victim is a male in his late teens.

No other details were available, the investigation is ongoing.