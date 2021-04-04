Teen hospitalized after shooting in southwest Fresno, authorities searching for suspect

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
April 05 2021 05:30 pm

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in southwest Fresno on Easter Sunday.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Pottle Street and Merced Avenue. Authorities say a vehicle pulled up to the victim’s car at a stop sign and fired 10 rounds and then sped off. The suspect was in a black Chevy Malibu.

The victim received injuries to his upper body and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Authorities say the victim is a male in his late teens.

No other details were available, the investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com