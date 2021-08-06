Teen hospitalized after shooting in downtown Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A person was shot Friday in downtown Fresno and is now in the hospital according to the Fresno Police Department.

The shooting took place around 11:30 a.m. at Mariposa Street and Mayor Avenue. After officers arrived at the location of the shooting, investigators say the victim was dropped off at an area hospital independent of EMT or police intervention.

Detectives describe the victim as a 19-year-old male who police say was shot at least once in the upper abdomen area.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time, according to authorities.

Police say detectives are currently investigating the area and looking for witnesses or video of the incident.

Police say no suspect has been identified and officials are still trying to determine a motive. Detectives also say it’s too early to tell if the shooting was gang-related.

This shooting follows a string of recent shootings that have occurred in Fresno over the past few weeks.

On Tuesday, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama held a press conference addressing the rise in homicide cases in Fresno, with a total of 45 homicides in the city this year. Chief Balderrama says the violence seen over the past year warrants a strong response from law enforcement officers.

This upcoming weekend the Fresno Police Department will be refocusing all its specialized units on violent crimes to address this issue.