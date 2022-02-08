Teen hit by glass after man shoots at car in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenage girl was hit by glass after a man opened fire on a car full of people Tuesday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just before 2:50 p.m., officers were called to an alleyway near Amador and Plumas streets for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been hit by pieces of a shattered car window.

The girl was taken to a local hospital to have her injuries treated.

While investigating, officers say they learned the girl had been sitting in a parked car in the alleyway with another teen girl and two men in their 20s prior to the shooting.

At some point, officials say a man in a Honda Accord pulled up to the alleyway and started shooting at the car the group was sitting in.

A bullet hit the window and sent pieces of glass flying, hitting and injuring the girl.

Nobody was hit by gunfire during the incident.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, but officers say they don’t believe it was gang-related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.