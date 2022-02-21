Teen gang member shoots man, leads officers on chase in Parlier, police say

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager accused of shooting a man, before leading officers on a short-lived chase was arrested on Sunday night, according to the Parlier Police Department.

Around 9:00 p.m., officials say someone called 911 to report that a 20-year-old man who had been shot was banging on the front door of the police department while asking for help.

Minutes before the 911 call, officers were patrolling near Whitner and Tuolumne Avenues when they heard several gunshots being fired at a nearby skate park.

The victim reportedly told officers he had been walking home from the skate park when he was shot by a suspect wearing dark clothing and a red mask.

The suspect, identified by authorities as a 16-year-old gang member, was later spotted walking through a neighborhood near Amigo Avenue and Trujillo Street.

When officers caught up to the suspect and tried to place him under arrest, they say he ended up running away, sparking a short chase.

Officers were able to quickly catch the teen and take him into custody.

After arresting the teen, officers say they found a loaded gun and a red mask on him during a search.

The teen has not yet been charged for the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

Officials say no connection has been made between this shooting and the death of Riccardo Chavana Jr., who was shot late Sunday night near Bulah Avenue and Trujillo Street.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to all the Parlier Police Department at (559) 646-6600.