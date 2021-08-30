Teen gang member arrested for Millerton Lake double-shooting, deputies announce

MILLERTON LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 17-year-old gang member was arrested for attempted homicide following a shooting at Millerton Lake in Fresno County, deputies say.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m. when shots rang out near the Crow’s Nest boat ramp on the west side of the lake. Deputies say a 17-year-old pulled out a gun and fired at a 31-year-old man following an argument between them. It was later established that the two individuals were both gang members. A 16-year-old girl attempted to intervene and was also struck by gunfire.

Both the 31-year-old and the 16-year-old were transported to the hospital for their injuries. Both injuries are described as non-life-threatening. No other injuries were reported. The 31-year-old remains in the hospital; the 16-year-old has since been released.

Detectives describe this as an isolated incident. Anyone with information, pictures, or video that may help the investigation is asked to contact Detective Richard Antunez at 559-600-8221.