Teen gang member arrested after tossing gun into neighbor’s yard, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 16-year-old was arrested after police say he tossed a gun into a neighbor’s yard on Tuesday, the Fresno Police Department said.

The teen discarded an item into a neighboring yard in the 600 block of west Hawes Avenue just after 10 p.m.

Inside the backyard, officers found a loaded 9 mm handgun that had been reported stolen to the Oklahoma City Police Department last year.

Officers identified a 16-year-old male from Fresno after a short chase.

The teen is a gang member, police say.

He was arrested, charged and booked into the Fresno County Jail.

