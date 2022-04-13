FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old was arrested on a suspicion of having a loaded handgun and drugs in central Fresno, according to police.

Officers say they responded to the area of Blackstone and Clinton avenues on Tuesday for a call of a person with a gun. When officers arrived they say they found a 15-year-old boy with a loaded 9mm handgun, methamphetamine, and marijuana.

The boy was booked on multiple weapons and drug charges, according to police. His identity has not been officially released.