OROSI, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen was arrested after a stolen Can-Am Maverick vehicle was recovered by detectives, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, the Can-Am Maverick was carjacked on May 20 at gunpoint.

Detectives identified one of the two suspects as a 17-year-old teenager, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Shortly after, officials said that the County Apprehension Team Tracking Criminal in Hiding detectives located the juvenile suspect in Orosi and took him into custody.

According to detectives, they searched the teenager’s home, and they found two loaded, unserialized ghost guns and Norteno Gang Indicia in his bedroom.

Officials say the teenager was booked at the Juvenile Detention Facility for his involvement in carjacking, and the other suspect hasn’t been found.

Detectives said that the other suspect is a Hispanic adult male, and they encourage anyone with information regarding the case to contact Detective Chris Tyson or Sergeant Demecio Holguin with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.