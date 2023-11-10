HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 17-year-old was arrested after officers with the Hanford Police Department say he was found with a firearm in the back of a vehicle in Hanford on Thursday.

Officers say they attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1400 Block of 9 1/4 Ave for a moving violation. The vehicle pulled over and officers say everyone inside attempted to flee. All the occupants were detained.

According to the police department, the unidentified 17-year-old from Hanford was found in the back seat with a loaded firearm and a high-capacity magazine at his feet. He was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of several gun charges, officers say.