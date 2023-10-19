LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested and three others detained, including a 16-year-old after deputies found them in a stolen vehicle and the juvenile with a glass-smoking pipe (globie), the Kings County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

On Oct. 5 at around 2:12 a.m., a deputy says he was traveling west on Jackson Avenue near 18th Avenue in Lemoore when he spotted a GMC Yukon traveling in front of him and ran a registration check on the license plate.

According to the deputy, the registration returned to a stolen Chevrolet out of Kings County. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver of the GMC, later identified as Artemio Lopez, refused to pull over and a pursuit ensued.

Sheriff’s officials say Lopez drove into Lemoore and stopped in the front yard of a residence in the 600 block of Cabrillo Street. Suddenly, the rear driver-side door swung open and a male subject ran from the GMC into the backyard of the residence. Authorities detained the driver and three other passengers who were in the GMC. The subject who ran was not located.

According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, after a record check was completed on all the occupants remaining in the GMC, they learned Lopez had a $25,000 Madera County warrant with the charge of driving on a suspended driver’s license issued for his arrest.

Officials say Joanna Ramirez, one of the passengers, had two Fresno County warrants issued for her arrest. The first warrant was issued for suspicion of violation of drug sales and the second on suspicion of driving on a suspended license.

Sheriff’s officials also say a 16-year-old juvenile passenger was in possession of a globie which appeared to have been used for smoking methamphetamine.

According to investigators, Lopez said the GMC did not belong to him. He said it was owned by one of the passengers. A record check revealed the registered owner was the 16-year-old, but the juvenile was not interviewed due to state laws preventing law enforcement from interviewing juvenile suspects.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office says Lopez was booked into the Kings County Jail on his Madera County warrant and on suspicion of evading a peace officer, possession of stolen property and child endangerment.

Sheriff’s officials say the case will be sent to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office and the charge of possession of stolen property will be recommended against the juvenile. The juvenile was issued a citation for a violation of being in possession of the smoking pipe.