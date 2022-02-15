Teen forced into prostitution rescued after sexual assault ends in armed robbery in Fresno, police say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old girl was rescued over the weekend from the clutches of a gang associate who was forcing her into prostitution, according to the Fresno Police Department.

On Friday, detectives were following up on information they had received about a 16-year-old girl who was believed to be held against her will and being trafficked by a 17-year-old gang associate.

The investigation led detectives to the area of Hughes Avenue and Highway 180, where they found the girl and the suspect with a handgun and a high-capacity magazine on him.

While speaking with the victim, detectives learned she had been injured when the suspect forced her to perform a sexual act on another man, later identified as 32-year-old Claudio Perez, for money. When the sexual assault was over, authorities say the man accused of trafficking the girl pulled out a gun and robbed Perez.

Following the robbery, officials say Perez called 911 to report he had just been robbed at gunpoint. Officers met with Perez to follow up on the report and ended up taking him into custody on charges related to sexual assault of a minor and prostitution.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested for human trafficking of a minor and will also face charges related to physically assaulting the victim and having a firearm in his possession.

The 16-year-old girl has been treated for her injuries and is now getting help from victim support services.