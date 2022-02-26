SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen has died following a shooting in Sanger on Friday night, according to Sanger Police Department officials.

Just after 6:00 p.m. police responded to the 1200 block of Sanger Avenue after receiving calls regarding multiple gunshots heard in the area.

As officers were headed to the scene, officials say they received additional 911 calls reporting that a man at the residence had been shot.

Upon arrival police say they found the victim, identified as Steve Roman Montoya-Lopez, 18 of Sanger, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. According to police, Montoya-Lopez was transported to a local hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

Investigators say Montoya-Lopez was walking near Sanger Avenue and 12th Street when he was approached by at least two men in a vehicle who shot at him. Authorities say the victim was struck at least once during the shooting before the suspects fled the area.

It is unknown at this time if the suspects knew the victim, according to police. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Sanger Police Department Tip Line at (559) 399-8020.

Officials say tips can be left anonymously or callers can leave contact information for a detective to call them back.

This is an ongoing investigation.