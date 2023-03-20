SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Selma Police Department says one teen has since died following injuries sustained during a shooting on Friday, March 17.

Around 5:00 p.m., Selma police officers say they received several calls of gunshots heard near the 2200 block of Locust Street.

Upon arrival to the area, officers say they located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound in an alleyway adjacent to the location they responded to.

A second victim, also a teenager, was located a short distance away near an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Grove Street, according to the authorities. No update on the second victim has been released.

The identity of the victim killed has not been officially released.

The Selma Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at (559) 891-2278.