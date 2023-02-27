ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 19-year-old woman was placed in critical condition in the hospital following a weekend shooting in Orange Cove, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say on Saturday, officers with the Orange Cove Police Department were dispatched to a report of shots fired on the 1000 block of 8th Street. They arrived to find one shooting victim and determined she had been shot while sitting in her car and speaking with her boyfriend – who was outside the car at the time of the shooting.

The 19-year-old shooting victim was taken to the hospital and officers requested the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office to handle the investigation. Detectives are working to identify the suspect and vehicle involved and consider the shooting to possibly be gang-related.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jose Diaz at (559) 600-8204.