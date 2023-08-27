VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager was arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police Sunday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Just before 11 a.m., officers say they were checking a car that had a stolen license plate attached to it in the area of Hall Street and Sady Court.

Police say as the officer walked up to the vehicle, the 17-year-old boy refused to follow their commands and drove off at a high rate of speed.

Authorities say the teen ran a stop sign at Hall Street and Elowin Avenue where he crashed into another vehicle. Witnesses informed police he ran from the scene.

The 17-year-old was eventually found in the 1600 block of North Central Street and was taken into custody, according to police. The Nissan was confirmed to be stolen.

Officers say the teen was booked under suspicion of hit and run, possession of stolen property, stolen vehicle, resisting/obstructing peace officers, and reckless driving.