19 year old Helen Canter (Left) 19 year old Jack Hervey (Right)

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A couple has been arrested in Merced under suspicion of selling fentanyl, according to the Merced Police Department.

Police say on March 30, officers obtained information that a man and woman from Aromas were coming into Merced to sell narcotics.

The gang unit officers were able to set up surveillance and identify the vehicle arriving in the 1900 block of East Childs Avenue, authorities say.

Officers identified the occupants of the vehicle as 19-year-old Jack Hervey and 19-year-old Helen Canter.

Police say they obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and located approximately 1000 fentanyl pills, cocaine, money, and several pairs of metal knuckles.

Both Hervey and Canter were booked into Merced County Jail under suspicion of possessing narcotics for sale and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is asked to contact Officer Jesus Lopez at 209-388-7782.