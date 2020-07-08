Teen cited after crashing into vehicle driven by couple in their 70s

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A teen was cited by the Fresno Police Department after crashing into a vehicle driven by couple in their 70s Wednesday afternoon.

When authorities arrived they say a couple in their 70s driving in a tan Prius was involved in a car collision on the area of Cedar and Nees avenues.

Witnesses told police a vehicle was driving northbound Cedar Avenue driving at high speeds and doing an illegal lane change when the driver of the vehicle collided into the Prius.

The couple was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, the man had a broken hip and some internal injuries but is in stable condition while the woman is being x-rayed with an unknown on her condition, according to authorities.

Police says the teen had no injuries and say no alcohol or drugs were involved with the incident. The teen was cited for a lane change violation.

