Man arrested for murder, DUI charges after 16-year-old boy hit and killed by truck in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man was arrested Tuesday night for charges including murder and DUI after a 16-year-old boy was fatally struck by a truck at Valentine and Shields avenues in Fresno Tuesday night.

The driver, identified as Albert Isaac Fimbrez, 54, who also suffered minor injuries, was arrested at the scene for murder and driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury, the Fresno Police Department said Wednesday.

Albert Isaac Fimbrez, 54

(courtesy of Fresno Police Department)

Officers received multiple calls around 6 p.m. about the incident. The 16-year-old victim, identified as Dayvon Fletcher McCoy, was with a 14-year-old and both were walking northbound on Valentine Avenue when they were struck. The 16-year-old was taken to a hospital and later died; the 14-year-old suffered only minor injuries.

“We’re trying to determine if the two subjects were in the roadway or if the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck the two while they were walking,” said Lt. Stephen Viveros.

