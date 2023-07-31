TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old from Ivanhoe is under arrest following the shooting death of a 34-year-old earlier this month, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the 16-year-old from Ivanhoe was arrested as the second suspect in the death of 34-year-old Antonio Tapia Jr., who was found on July 24 lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Avenue 327 and Road 158 in Ivanhoe. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additionally, 23-year-old Ismar Ambriz was also arrested last Thursday as a suspect in the death of Antonio Tapio Jr., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Both the 23-year-old and 16-year-old suspects were arrested, deputies say, but officials continue to ask for information in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nick Sandoval or Sergeant Hector Rodriguez at (559) 733-6218.