FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old was found with a stolen gun in southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Investigators say officers responded to the area of Grant and Thesta avenue for multiple ShotSpotter activations. As officers arrived they saw several male juveniles fleeing from the location.

According to police, four juveniles were quickly detained by officers. One of the 15-year-old juveniles was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm.

The juvenile was arrested according to police and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on weapon-related charges. The remaining three juveniles were released to their parents.