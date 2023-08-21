KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect involved in a shooting that left a man from Lemoore dead in June has been identified by the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say on June 20 around 5:15 a.m. they responded to the 16500 block of Atwell Court in Santa Rosa Rancheria for a medical aid call. Upon arrival, they quickly learned it was due to a man with a gunshot wound.

The man, identified as 27-year-old Erik Nichols of Lemoore, was transported to a local hospital where officials say he succumbed to his injuries.

After weeks of investigation, detectives say they were able to identify the suspect as a 17-year-old juvenile. The teen was charged under suspicion of homicide, kidnapping, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact the Kings County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 852-4657.