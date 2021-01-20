Teen arrested in deadly Ivanhoe shooting, deputies say

IVANHOE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 17-year-old is under arrest after he was identified as the suspect in a deadly shooting in Ivanhoe that took place less than 24 hours earlier, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the teenager was armed with a rifle and ran from the scene of the shooting. Investigators tracked the suspect to a home in the 900 block of W. Ashland Street in Visalia where he was taken into custody. The weapon believed to be used in the shooting was also seized.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began when deputies were called shortly after 9:00 p.m. Tuesday to the 15800 block of Azalea Avenue near Road 158 for a shooting. They arrived to find a 39-year-old man dead.

Deputies were told some kind of verbal argument led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Joshua Lowry or Sgt. Larry Camacho at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488.