FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives have identified and arrested a suspect they say was involved in the stabbing of a 20-year-old woman in Tulare on Tuesday.

When officers arrived at the scene in the parking lot area of Country Estates near 900 E Rankin Avenue they learned the woman had been stabbed multiple times. She was then transported to a local hospital for her injuries.

Investigators say through the investigation, detectives learned there was a physical altercation between the two people.

Officials say the suspect was identified as a 17-year-old from Visalia and was booked in Tulare County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of attempted homicide.

Tulare Police Department says the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective German Brrios at (559 )685-2300, ext. 2152.