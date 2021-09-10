Teen arrested for shooting at man in car, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 17-year-old was arrested by police after allegedly shooting at a man who was driving to work on Thursday morning, according to Fresno Police officials.

Members from the department’s Street Violence Bureau responded to the area of Palm and Weldon avenues around 6:20 a.m. on Thursday regarding a shooting.

Investigators say officers learned the victim had been driving to work when he was shot at by the teen who was standing in the middle of the roadway on Palm Avenue, north of Weldon Avenue.

Officers say the victim’s car was struck twice by gunfire.

While investigating the incident, detectives say they determined the shooting suspect had vandalized surveillance video prior to committing the shooting, but officials were still able to use pictures obtained from the camera to identify the teen.

The Fresno Police Department says one officer and several MAGEC detectives recognized the suspect and issued a warrant for the teenager’s home and for his arrest.

According to officers, the teen was arrest around 6:00 p.m. Thursday night and evidence related to the shooting was found in his home while detectives searched the area.

Police say the suspect was booked at Fresno County Juvenile Hall on multiple felony crimes related to the shooting.