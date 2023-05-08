FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 18-year-old has been arrested for sexually assaulting children and an animal, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday.

According to officials, detectives with the county’s Sex Crime Unit have arrested 18-year-old Gage Mason of Clovis.

Detectives say they began the investigation in April after receiving a report of Mason sexually abusing children. They say later learned that Mason also performed a sexual act with a dog.

After developing evidence to show these crimes occurred both recently and several years ago, detectives say they were able to arrest Mason.

18-year-old Mason has been booked into the Fresno County Jail and the District Attorney’s Office has since filed charges again him including attempted rape, lewd acts upon a child, oral copulation with a child under 10 years old, assault likely to cause great bodily injury and sexual assault of an animal.

His bail has been set as $206,000 and his next court date is scheduled for June 6.

Additionally, detectives say due to the nature of this investigation they are concerned there may be more victims who have not reported similar incidents involving Gage Mason.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Victor Rosales at (559) 600-8206.