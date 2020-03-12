Teen arrested for laying on airplane runway in Hanford

Breaking News
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A teen was arrested on Monday for laying on an airplane runway in Hanford, according to Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

A Sheriff’s Office volunteer pilot and flight deputy were landing the Kings County Sheriff’s Office airplane (Sky King 1) at the Hanford Municipal Airport when it nearly struck a dark object, according to authorities.

The pilot turned the plane around to see what the object was and remove it from the runway it was later determined to be a 17-year-old juvenile person lying face down on the runway.

Deputies say as they approached the teen lying down on the runway he suddenly sat up and began scooting away from them. At one point the teen attempted to bite one of the deputies and refused to follow demands.

Authorities say as the deputy grabbed onto the teen’s arm the subject reached towards his waistband area. In doing so, the Deputy cut his hand on a folding knife that was in the open position concealed in the teen’s waistband.

The 17-year-old juvenile was handcuffed and taken into custody and later transported to the hospital for evaluation and monitoring.

The deputy who cut his hand received several stitches and is expected to make a full recovery.

