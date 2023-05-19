MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 19-year-old has been arrested in relation to a homicide that occurred at a house party in Merced, officials with the Merced Police Department said.

According to the police, on April 21 at approximately 7:30 p.m. Merced Police received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the 1800 block of Grogan Ave. in Merced.

Officers say they responded and located a 20-year-old later identified as Kaylie Lynn Allen suffering from a gunshot wound. They say first responders provided lifesaving efforts, but Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the investigation, Allen was attending a marijuana vendor party at the business complex when the shooting occurred.

Officers say a teen later identified as 19-year-old Jose Kevin Valencia-Zavala, also identified as a gang member, arrived at the party but was denied entry. Officials say he got upset and started fighting with other patrons, but left momentarily, returned, and started shooting at people who were loitering outside the establishment.

Valencia-Zavala was arrested after a gang unit officer saw him leaving a motel located on East Childs Avenue in Merced. He was booked into the Merced County Jail, officials say.

Anyone with additional information on this case is encouraged to contact Detective Steven Odom at (209) 388-7814.