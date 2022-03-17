CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old was arrested for shooting someone with ‘gel blaster’ from a vehicle and yelling racial slurs in Clovis, police say.

Police say that on Thursday around 11:30 a.m. they received a call about someone saying they had been shot by some sort of pellet gun from a vehicle driving through a parking lot of the Mountain View shopping center on Shaw and Fowler avenues. The victim also said that before they were shot they heard the driver yell a racially motivated slur, according to police.

The victim was able to give a description of the driver, as well as the vehicle to authorities, and did not report any injuries to police.

Officers say they were able to quickly locate the suspect’s vehicle and found the suspect driving recklessly in the area of Ashlan and Armstrong avenues.

When the vehicle pulled over, officers said that two male passengers ran from the area, but the driver and another passenger were detained at the scene.

Officers said they found a plastic ‘gel blaster’ that shoots polymer gel balls.

Jordon Aubuchon, 18, of Clovis was arrested for one felony count of a hate crime, and one misdemeanor count of negligently discharging a BB device, according to police.

Clovis Police Chief Curt Fleming says that officers have noticed an increase in incidents involving juveniles and young adults using ‘gel blasters’ and other similar toy guns. Chief Fleming also stated that shooting any projectile, especially from a vehicle, is against the law.