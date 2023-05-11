CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old has been arrested for possession of child pornography, according to the Corcoran Police Department.

Officers say the investigation came from a tip received in 2022 that stated that child pornography was being possessed, viewed, and/or distributed from a residence in the 200 Block of Sierra Avenue.

Official reports state that on March 20, 2023, Corcoran Police detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 200 Block of Sierra Avenue. As a result of the search, detectives say they were able to seize numerous digital items which were later searched in accordance with the search warrant.

Police say, through the investigation, detectives learned that a 16-year-old resident had been viewing, searching, and possessing child pornography.

On Monday, the teen was arrested and booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center for charges related to the possession of child pornography.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Corcoran Detectives at (559) 992-5151.