PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager was arrested on Thursday after he was identified by officers as a suspect in a stolen vehicle investigation, says the Porterville Police Department on Friday.

According to the Porterville Police Department, on Thursday around 5:45 p.m., detectives were in the 1000 block of West Henderson Avenue when they observed a male juvenile suspect allegedly involved in a stolen vehicle investigation.

Detectives say the 15-year-old suspect is an alleged gang member as well.

Officers say they contacted the suspect inside a business and took him into custody without incident. They say he was booked at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.

The report was submitted to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office for review, and officers ask anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 728-7400.