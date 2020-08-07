Teen arrested after witnesses report reckless driving at a Target parking lot, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 15-year-old was arrested Thursday afternoon after leading officers on a pursuit and failing to stop, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Authorities say they responded to multiple calls of a black Jeep Cherokee driving recklessly in the parking lot at Target on 3308 N. Dinuba Avenue.

When Officer’s arrived, they say they located the Jeep unoccupied but later saw the 15-year-old return to the vehicle. Officers then attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but it failed to yield.

The pursuit was later called off due to safety concerns.

Later that afternoon, police say they received a call from a resident in the area of Sunnyview and Crowe avenues for a black Jeep Cherokee driving recklessly in the neighborhood. Officers arrived to find the vehicle and a juvenile standing next to the driver’s door.

The unidentified 15-year-old suspect was arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall.

