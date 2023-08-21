TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of the homicide of a 19-year-old, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Friday evening, deputies say they were called to Linnell Camp in the 400 block of Outer Drive in Farmersville for a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies state they found 19-year-old Blake Pecego of Tulare in his car suffering from gunshot wounds. Pecego was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Monday, the Homicide Detectives unit identified a 15-year-old boy as one of the two suspects responsible for the shooting. The teenager was tracked down and taken into custody without incident. He was booked at the Juvenile Detention Facility on suspicion of homicide.

Detectives say they later served a search warrant at the boy’s home, where they found more evidence linking him to the shooting.

Deputies encourage anyone with more information regarding this case to contact Detective J. Thigpin or Sergeant H. Rodriguez at (559) 802-9536 or (800) 808-0488.