HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen was arrested after a 23-year-old man from Hanford was shot multiple times, according to Hanford Police officers.

Police say that around 10:00 p.m. Friday officers were called to a call of possible shots fired in the area of the 600 block of S. Phillips Street. A few minutes later, police say a 23-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Authorities say they were able to identify 18-year-old Zysean Wafer, a previously convicted felon, as the shooter. On Sunday, police say Wafer was contacted and arrested in Hanford. With Wafer at the time of his arrest was Harold Jones.

According to police an unregistered firearm without a serial number on it was found in the vehicle. It was determined Jones had fired the weapon a few moments prior to the arrest in a willful and negligent way.

Investigators say they learned Wafer was on active supervised release at this time as well had been arrested for a hit-and-run collision resulting in injury a few weeks earlier but had been released from jail pending court hearings.

Wafer was arrested for attempted murder and also for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Jones was arrested for willful negligent discharge of a firearm, carrying an unregistered firearm as well as carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle stemming from the traffic stop.