MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 19-year-old was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of attempted homicide, following a stabbing at a Food 4 Less in Merced last month, according to the Merced Police Department.

Officers say 19-year-old Juan Guzman of Turlock was wanted after the stabbing that took place at the grocery store in the 1100 block of West Olive Avenue on June 29. The victim was an employee of the store.

According to police, a warrant was issued for Guzman’s arrest and he was identified during a traffic stop on Thursday. He was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide.

Anyone with information about the stabbing incident is asked to contact the Merced Police Department’s Officer Taylor Rocha at 209-388-7770 or by emailing RochaT@CityofMerced.org.