VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of a store clerk and a 16-year-old during a robbery in Visalia two months ago has been arrested, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers say the 15-year-old was originally arrested on Wednesday in connection with a robbery warrant out of Porterville. Additionally, the same teenager was wanted for the homicide on June 11 at the E-Z Mart on West Walnut Avenue in Visalia. Officers add that he also shot at the clerk during the incident – and then fled the scene.

Investigators say the shooting on June 11 took place when a 16-year-old attempted to rob the store, prompting the clerk and the teenager to shoot at each other multiple times, according to officials. Both involved died of their injuries.

The 15-year-old, who has not been identified, was booked on suspicion of homicide and conspiracy at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.