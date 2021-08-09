Teen and his mother arrested in connection with murder of Fresno girl, police say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 17-year-old boy and his mother have been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a 14-year-old girl earlier this year, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the teen was arrested Friday for the murder of 14-year-old Breana Gomez on Jan. 3. The boy’s mother, 42-year-old Maria Gonzalez of Fresno, was also arrested as an accessory to murder for her alleged involvement after the fact.

Just after 1:00 A.M on the day of the murder, officers were called out to the area of Maple and Shaw avenues after it was reported that two people had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found Gomez and a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both teens were rushed to local hospitals, where police say Gomez later passed away from her injuries.

The 15-year-old boy was listed in critical condition and ultimately survived his injuries.

During an investigation into the murder, detectives learned Gomez was leaving a house party in the area with a group of friends just before the shooting.

The suspect and his mother were booked into the Fresno County Jail and Fresno County Juvenile Justice Campus following their arrests.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Homicide Detective Josh Alexander at 559-621-2445 or Detective Vic Miranda at 559-621-2452.