Teacher allegedly gave alcohol to a female student during a band competition, police say

TULARE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A high school teacher in Tulare has been placed on administrative leave after police suspect that he gave alcohol to an underage female student.

According to officers, the alleged incident took place during a band competition in Riverside over the weekend. The band teacher, 40-year-old Patrick Alvidrez, has been placed on administrative leave. Tulare Police Department has recently begun the investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.

In a statement released Tuesday, Tulare Joint Union High School District Superintendent Tony Rodriguez said he is aware of the investigation and confirmed that Alvidrez was placed on administrative leave on Monday.

“The District is committed to maintaining the safety and well-being of all of its students. The District encourages all individuals who may have information regarding this matter or any perceived misconduct to immediately report it to the District and the City of Tulare Police Department.”

